Former insurance employee accused of falsifying, forging info on policies in Salisbury

A Salisbury man and former Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co. employee was charged in early May after investigators say he falsified information on insurance policies.

Derrick Michael Brice, 33, is charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense.

According to officials, Brice obtained $7,132.72 from Mutual of Omaha by "falsifying and forging information on new insurance policies."

Special agents with the NC Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division say five insurance policies were falsified while Brice was an agent or broker for the company.

Salisbury police arrested Brice on May 8. He was placed under $1,000 bond.

