Firefighters battle southeast Charlotte house fire, close nearby roadway

Part of W T Harris Boulevard in southeast Charlotte was shut down Thursday afternoon due to a nearby house fire.

The fire broke out at a vacant home in the 9700 block of E WT Harris Boulevard, near Idlewild Road. The roadway was closed in both directions.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the fire around 3:30 p.m.

Structure Fire; 9700 Block of Harris Blvd; Road closed in all directions pic.twitter.com/TarGvq64tb — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 24, 2018

There's no word on a cause.

