Firefighters battle southeast Charlotte house fire, close nearby - | WBTV Charlotte

Firefighters battle southeast Charlotte house fire, close nearby roadway

(Source: Charlotte Fire Department) (Source: Charlotte Fire Department)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Part of W T Harris Boulevard in southeast Charlotte was shut down Thursday afternoon due to a nearby house fire. 

The fire broke out at a vacant home in the 9700 block of E WT Harris Boulevard, near Idlewild Road. The roadway was closed in both directions. 

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the fire around 3:30 p.m.

There's no word on a cause.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly