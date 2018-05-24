Man accused of sexually assaulting child at convenience store in Iredell Co.

An Iredell County man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of sexually assaulting a child at a local convenience store in March.

Rafael Gonzalez Flores, 62, is charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The investigation began on March 20 when the Iredell County Sheriff's Office got a report about a child being sexually assaulted at a convenience store in Harmony.

After interviewing witnesses and the alleged victim, as well as reviewing surveillance video from the store, Flores was identified as the suspect.

Flores was then interviewed and taken into custody on Tuesday. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

