St. Luke’s Church Road bridge replacement starts after Memorial Day

The Department of Transportation has suspended most road construction activities to make travel easier for motorists during the Memorial Day weekend.



In light of the holiday weekend, work to replace the St. Luke’s Church Road bridge that crosses a tributary of Church Creek between Oddie Road and Barger Road in Granite Quarry is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 29. The road is expected to reopen Sunday, Sep. 30.



Built in 1969, the existing bridge in Rowan County no longer meets the demands of the traffic using it and must be replaced.



This project is part of the department’s overall bridge program to improve the condition of the state’s bridges and ensure the safety of drivers who rely on them.



NCDOT reminds motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

