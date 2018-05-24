Watch snake wrap itself around door handle, blocking NASCAR team from headquarters

This is what greeted some staff members at Joe Gibbs Racing on Thursday. The video has racked up tens of thousands of views on Facebook (Screenshot from Facebook video/Joe Gibbs Racing)

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (Mark Price/Charlotte Observer) - A live snake wrapped around the door handle is never a welcome sight for a business, but it's even more problematic when that office belongs to a NASCAR team prepping for the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday.

It happened Thursday at the headquarters of Joe Gibbs Racing in Huntersville, and the staff posted a video on Facebook as proof.

The 18-second video shows a writhing black snake, clinging to the door handle and appearing to be in no hurry to move.

NASCAR retweeted out the video, and it quickly took off, racking up nearly 280,000 views and 6,000 shares in three hours.

Hundreds have commented on the video, starting with Joe Gibbs Racing staff who posted: "NOPE! We need a new race shop. Tear it down, we’re out."

The snake was identified as non-venomous black racer, and some employees believed it came from the piles of pine straw that are plentiful in the business park.

Among the hundreds of comments are more than a few comparisons between the snake and some NASCAR drivers, as well as accusations that a competitor with one of the Ford teams planted it there.

"Drive cars at 200 mph, sure... Snake on the door, scream like little girls," posted William Lloyd Blair on Facebook in response to the video.

"Awesome security system you have there!!" posted Dave Summers on Facebook.

"Flamethrower is the only acceptable answer," wrote Angelle Guillot.

The Joe Gibbs Team is home to such NASCAR stars as Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez. The Coca Cola 600 is Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.