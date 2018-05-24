Teens facing additional charges in string of vehicle break-ins in Steele Creek area

Two teens who had been previously charged with a string of vehicle break-ins in southwest Charlotte are facing additional charges.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 18-year-olds Charles Demond Douglass and Cordell Robert Peters were arrested on May 15 in connection with several car break-ins that happened in the Steele Creek area.

On Thursday, police said the pair were responsible stealing a vehicle on Reminisce Lane on May 15. Peters is also accused of breaking into six vehicles on Reunion Street. Police say five of the vehicles had been unlocked.

Douglass was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle in addition to his previous charges. He had previously been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, 18 counts of breaking/entering into a motor vehicle, 13 counts of misdemeanor larceny, three counts of financial credit card theft, and two counts of larceny.

Peters was charged with five counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle, two counts of larceny and attempted breaking and entering in addition to his previous charges.

CMPD released this statement Thursday:

"These arrests are an example of terrific communication between community members, who alerted one another using social Media and the CMPD that resulted in the identification and arrests of these suspects."

