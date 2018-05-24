Man wanted in robberies considered 'armed and dangerous,' deputies say

A man is wanted for reportedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon after robbing a food mart.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, a woman in her 60s was walking to her car in the Galleria Mall parking lot on Dave Lyle Boulevard when a man, identified by Chester County deputies as William Bogue, pulled up beside her in a black pickup truck.

Police say Bogue jumped out of the truck, pointed a gun at her and then grabbed her purse. The man then fled from the scene, officers say.

The woman was struck by the door of the Bogue's vehicle as he left the scene. She was taken to Piedmont Medical center with minor injuries. Officers said the victim's purse was later found in a dumpster on East Main Street.

Prior to robbing the woman, deputies say Bogue robbed Bob's Food Mart.

Bogue's vehicle was allegedly spotted a short time later on Anderson Road, police say. A short chase began but the driver was able to get away in traffic on Celanse Road, according to police.

Bogue is wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies say.

Anyone with information should call police.

