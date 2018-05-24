Man arrested for armed robberies, fleeing police in Chester County

A man was arrested Friday for reportedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon, just minutes after robbing a food mart in Chester County.

William Bogue was arrested in Chester County Friday evening around 6 p.m., and was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime.

Chester County deputies say they believe Bogue robbed Bob’s Food Mart on Highway 9 around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Store Owner Mohan Batel says he was pulling excess cash from the register when a man walked in demanding the money.

“He put a napkin over his face, took out the gun and he came in here and loudly speak, ‘give money, give money, give money,’” Batel said.

Batel says Bogue got away with a couple hundred dollars.

Deputies say Bogue was driving a black Ford pickup truck, and according to surveillance footage, was headed North on I-77.

Within an hour after the Chester County robbery, Rock Hill Police got a call about a robbery at the Galleria Mall on Dave Lyle Boulevard. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, a woman in her 60s was walking to her car when a man pulled up beside her in a black pickup truck.

“He cut her off, he got out, snatched her purse,” Captain Mark Bollinger said. “He presented a handgun and said he was serious. Got back in the truck to leave, bumped her with the door and knocked her down in the parking lot.”

She was taken to Piedmont Medical center with minor injuries. Officers said the victim's purse was later found in a dumpster on East Main Street.

Bogue's vehicle was allegedly spotted a short time later on Anderson Road, police say. A short chase began but the driver was able to get away in traffic on Celanese Road, according to police.

Chester County deputies say they impounded the pickup truck at Bogue’s house later that night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

