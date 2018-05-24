Sheriff: Man claiming to be 'son of God' found naked on stranger's back porch

A Salisbury man was charged with trespassing and indecent exposure after he was found naked on the back porch of a home in eastern Rowan County early on Thursday morning.

According to the Rowan Sheriff's Office, Charles Randall Lomax, 23, was standing on the back porch of a home near the intersection of Earnhardt Road and Highway 152 East.

Lomax was touching his private parts, according to the report.

When deputies arrived they found Lomax, who told them he had taken methamphetamine and was "the son of God."

Lomax was jailed under $2500 bond.

