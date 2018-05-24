1 fan waited in line for Blake Shelton's Charlotte show for a little girl who couldn't be there

Brooke Haire holds her "Bear Bear," the stuffed animal her aunt will bring to the Blake Shelton show tonight, in honor of Brooke. (Credit: Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of Chasity Chapman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Myah Ward | The Charlotte Observer) - Chasity Chapman didn’t show up at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday hoping to get a wristband for Blake Shelton's show Wednesday night for herself. She was there for her niece Brooke.

With glistening eyes and holding photos of her niece, she recalled the 2014 car accident that left 4-year-old Brooke quadriplegic and needing a ventilator. But the young girl continued to love country music, and over the next few years, sang often: "Her eyes would LIGHT up when she sang," said Chapman.

Last March, one day before a scheduled surgery, Brooke performed Shelton's song "Savior's Shadow" at a recital at Chapman's Revolution Dance Studio in Concord.

“Right before she went in the surgery she told her mom, ‘Send it to Blake Shelton!’ Those were some of her last words to her mom,” Chapman said. Complications arose, and Brooke died.

But while Brooke had been in surgery, Chapman said, people began sharing the video and someone tagged Blake Shelton, hoping to fulfill Brooke’s wish.

He retweeted the video, calling Brooke an angel. To date, Facebook shows, the video has been viewed 535,829 times.

Brooke you are an angel!! I'm honored you sang my song.. We are all keeping you in our prayers. https://t.co/TJ4PStizOA — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 15, 2017

Brooke “overcame so much and never let her disability define her. She taught me so much about love, patience and determination in her seven years of life,” said Chapman, who's from Concord. “So taking tonight to honor her and party with Blake in her memory is the least I can do.”

Chapman plans to bring Brooke’s favorite stuffed animal — "Bear Bear" — and a necklace that holds some of her ashes to Coyote Joe's, so that Brooke can be there in spirit. Chapman also hoped to get a spot at the concert for Brooke’s mother, who had to work, but she wasn't able to get an additional wristband.

(UPDATE: Promoters say Brooke's parents, Cristen and Dustin Haire, were invited to the show.)

Chapman plans to head to the concert right after work.

“This night means everything to me,” Chapman said. “Brooke was one of Blake’s biggest fans and she loved all things country music. She asked me several times before she passed if we could go to a country music concert, and we were trying to make plans to go to one soon.”