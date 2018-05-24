Rowan County Arts & Ag coming soon

From Rowan County Tourism Development Authority: It’s farm fun. It’s arts galore. It’s kinda country. Kinda cool. It’s a beautiful time of year on the farms of Rowan County, and the first ever Rowan Arts & Ag Tour offers a rare chance to see it all firsthand.

In a unique combination of the county’s rich farm heritage and vibrant arts culture, visitors will learn about local farms and find working artists exhibiting their talent.

This free two-day, self-guided tour features 12 notable Rowan County farms with artists at each site Saturday, June 2 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 3 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“During the recent county branding surveys, arts and agriculture were identified as outstanding assets in our community, and the Rowan County Chamber Ag Committee, Rowan County Extension and the Rowan County TDA, including the Arts Council, are excited to show our community and visitors the wonderful experiences that are unique to Rowan County,” said Michelle Patterson, Chair of the Rowan County Chamber Ag Committee. “We look forward to the Rowan Arts & Ag Farm Tour being an annual event that highlights all that is ‘Kinda Country’ and ‘Kinda Cool’ in Rowan County.”

The tour will include:

Morgan Ridge Vineyards & Brewhouse, 486 John Morgan Rd., Gold Hill, NC 28071

Emerald Rose Farm, 575 Windy Knob Way, Salisbury, NC 28146

Elium Farm, 2085 Lake Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146

Twin Creek Farm, 2205 Hollywood Dr., Salisbury, NC 28144

Piedmont Research Station, 8350 Sherrills Ford Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147

Country Life Museum, 550 Sloan Rd., Mt. Ulla, NC 28125

Back Creek Farms, 2600 Back Creek Church Rd., Mt. Ulla, NC 28125

West Rowan Farm, Home and Garden, 11575 NC Hwy 801, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125

Bent Creek Ranch, 3955 Millbridge Rd., China Grove, NC 28147

Patterson Farm Market & Tours, 10390 Caldwell Rd., Mt. Ulla, NC 28125

Moore Farm & Dairy, 2225 Hall Rd., Mt. Ulla, NC 28125

Cauble Creek Vineyard, 700 Cauble Farm Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147

In addition to touring the farms, visitors will also have the opportunity to take part in special activities at some locations. The special activity schedule is below:

Morgan Ridge Vineyards and Brewhouse: June 1: Four-course dinner and screening of “Farmers of America” on the lawn June 2: Food tent, lawn games and live music June 3: Farm-to-fork brunch (reservation required) and live music

Emerald Rose Farm: Visitors will see an Arabian breed and half Arabian stallion, mares and geldings, along with a newborn foal.

Elium Farm: An extensive collection of John Deere equipment and farm memorabilia will be on display.

Back Creek Farms: June 2: Guided pasture walk at 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 2:30 p.m. June 3: Guided pasture walk at 3:00 p.m.

West Rowan Farm, Home and Garden: June 2: Live music with Big Barn Dance at 7:00 p.m.

Cauble Creek Vineyard: June 3: Wild Turkey Farms will serve food for purchase from 1:00 p.m.-5: 00 p.m.

Patterson Farm Market & Tours, Inc. Pick your own strawberries available, hand-dipped ice cream and refreshments in the Snack Silo. Barnyard and Pappaw Carl’s Playground free all weekend.

While at the farms, event goers may take time to visit with artists during their tour. Visitors will find handcrafted jewelry, decorative glass, photography, fiber, leather, mixed media, metal works, sculpture, wood, clay, watercolor, drawings, decorative artists and more. Some of the farms will offer value-added products, such as jarred and canned foods, honey, baked goods or even farm-fresh meals.

There is no fee to attend, and visitors can start and stop their tour at any location at their leisure. To view a digital brochure, including all the farm tour locations, go to www.RowanArtsandAg.com/farm.

