Memorial Day includes special service at VA, change in city services in Salisbury and Kannapolis

On May 28, the Rowan County Veteran’s Council is sponsoring the Memorial Day Celebration at the National Cemetery location on the grounds of the Salisbury VA Medical Center at 10 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held in the Social Room of Building 6.

Ronnie Smith will be the keynote speaker at the event.

Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins and directors of the Salisbury VA Health Care System also will make remarks.

Martha Corriher will sing the national anthem.

The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 28:

City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed.

Salisbury Transit will not offer transit services.

The city’s Solid Waste Division will offer garbage and recycling collection on schedule.

Monday’s limb collection will take place on Tuesday, May 29.

Fibrant Technical Support will maintain regular hours. For assistance, customers may contact Fibrant Technical Support by calling (704) 638-5300.

Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed Monday, May 28. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, please call (704) 638-5339.

The Salisbury Community Park will operate from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 28.

All city of Kannapolis offices will be closed Monday and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

There will be no disruption in garbage and recycling collection, but there will be no yard debris collection.

All Kannapolis parks will be open for regular hours from dawn until dusk. In Village Park, the Rotary Express and Splash Pad will be open 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday and Monday. At Bakers Creek Park, the miniature golf course will be open 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, 2-6:30 p.m. Sunday and noon-6 p.m. Monday.

The Kannapolis Memorial Day parade begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Laureate Way and Main Street. It will conclude at Veterans Park on Main Street. A ceremony will follow in the park.

Other Memorial Day closings include:

Rowan County Environmental Management office, landfill, recycling and processing centers will be closed Monday.

Granite Quarry Town Hall will be closed Monday.

