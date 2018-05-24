NC bank employee's 'Walking Dead' toy labeled as racist by customer

A bank in Raleigh is responding to racism complaints after a customer took offense to an employee's desk decor.

An African-American customer took offense to toys on the desk of a white employee at the Louisburg Road branch of the State Employees Credit Union.

Both the customer and the employee posted about the incident on Facebook.

The customer uploaded pictures of the office as well as screenshots of the employee's post, and within 24 hours about 7,000 people shared her post.

The woman's complaint involved a Funko Mystery Mini figurine which depicts a zombie from The Walking Dead.

The character is a black man who has become a zombie, and he has a chain around his neck.

In the series, a female African-American character named Michonne keeps two of these armless zombies as her pets.

In her post, the woman describes noticing "a black doll with a noose around its neck and hands tied behind its back" and that she asked him what the doll meant.

She claims the financial services representative told her he collected them. She replied that she found the doll offensive, and when the worker asked "in what way" she left the room "and went straight to the receptionist and asked for his boss!"

The SECU employee also uploaded a picture of the toy to his Facebook, along with a caption which said he was accused of racism for his choice of desk toy.

"Apparently a story about a strong female character of color and overcoming adversity is offensive," he wrote in the post.

The man also had another figurine from the same Mystery Mini product line depicting Carl, a white teenage boy from The Walking Dead.

Funko Mystery Minis are packaged in small boxes where buyers do not know which character is inside until they open the box.

Series 2 of The Walking Dead Mystery Minis contain 24 boxes per case, with 12 different character.

There are 4 Michonnes and 4 Michonne's Pets in each case.

The employee also posted comments indicating he intended to identify the customer by name to some of his friends. This received a great deal of criticism online for disclosing private information, and he later deleted the post.

SECU Executive Vice President of Organizational Development Leigh Brady said in a written statement:

"State Employees' Credit Union prides itself on the fair and equitable treatment it provides its members, and takes its members' privacy seriously. Yesterday, the actions of one of our employees fell far short of our expectations and we took immediate steps to address this personnel matter."

Brady said she could not comment on what the "immediate action" entailed or if the issue at hand was the figurines or the employee's public posts about the customer.

Neither the customer nor the employee responded to requests for comment.

Messages left for Funko and AMC Networks were not returned as of Wednesday evening.