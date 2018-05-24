Mobile home catches fire in Hickory - | WBTV Charlotte

Mobile home catches fire in Hickory

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was hurt when a mobile home caught fire Thursday morning. 

According to Catawba County Communications, the fire occurred in the 3400 block of Highland Avenue NE in Hickory around 5:30 a.m. 

There's no word on whether anyone was inside the home when the fire started. 

It is unclear what caused the blaze. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly