Busiest travel day underway at Charlotte airport ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and if you plan on flying out on Thursday, then you should make sure to get to the airport early!

The Thursday before Memorial day is considered the busiest day for the majority of airports across the country.

Starting on Thursday, more than 31,000 passengers are expected to start their Memorial Day weekend trip at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. That number is in addition to the 100,000 passengers who travel through the airport every day, so it will make it a very busy weekend.

That didn’t take long! Checkout the security line for Checkpoint A at Charlotte-Douglas this morning. If you’re traveling through here this weekend, get here early! #WatchWBTV #MemorialDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/YOom8tFKiP — Micah Smith WBTV (@MicahSmith_TV) May 24, 2018

Airport officials want to remind anyone who may be picking or dropping someone off this weekend to use the hourly deck which is free for the first hour. There is also the free Cell Phone Lot that's adjacent to Long Term Lot 1. Drivers may enter the lot directly off Josh Birmingham Parkway.

Once inside, passengers will continue to notice some construction. Terminal renovations are are underway for Concourse B as part of Destination CLT, which is the airport's $2.5 billion capital improvement program.

Airport operations won't be effected by the construction but passengers - but be aware of open ceilings and bare concrete flooring!

