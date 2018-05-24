Two Charlotte area convenience stores robbed at gunpoint overnight

Police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred at convenience stores around the Charlotte area Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the first robbery occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the Circle K in the 7900 block of South Boulevard. Police said a man entered the store armed with a gun.

A customer and two employees were inside the business at the time of the incident.

The second robbery occurred around 1 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard, police say. A man armed with a gun robbed the business, officers say.

No one was hurt in either of the robberies. Police say no one has been arrested in either incident.

There's no word on whether the two armed robberies are connected.

