Trees fall in backyard of home, knocks out power for over 400 south Charlotte residents

Residents who live in a south Charlotte neighborhood are waking up Thursday morning without power after multiple trees fell on a utility pole, knocking out fuses.

Several trees fell in a backyard of home near Camilla Drive in the McAlpine Forest subdivision.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage was first reported around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. The outage is affecting over 400 people who live near the south Charlotte subdivision. Duke Energy crews are on scene removing the trees.

Power is expected to be restored around 10 a.m.

