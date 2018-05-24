Speed Street Opens Today In Uptown

It’s Thursday, 24 May 2018. Good morning to you from the WBTV News morning team! Hope your day is off to a good start. John Carter reporting to you this morning. Our team invites you to join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM for the area’s best, most accurate, factual and compelling morning newscast.

Speed Street gets underway in uptown Charlotte today. It’s a celebration of all things NASCAR. But it’s also a traffic issue as many streets in uptown will be shut down for the festival. Our Caroline Hicks will be LIVE to let you know which streets are closed as well as what’s happening today.

Police have identified the construction worker killed after falling from a high rise in uptown Charlotte.

A busy and somber night in Gaston County. Separate vigils were held last night for the two women killed in the crash at the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City.

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. If you plan on flying out today for the holiday weekend, you better get to the airport early! Our Micah Smith will be LIVE from the airport with good information you need to know to avoid long lines and delays.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper will be making several stops in the Charlotte area today. We’ll have a run-down of his schedule.

Sure to be a hot topic at the water cooler and on social media today…the NFL has approved a new policy on the national anthem protests, and it’s already causing controversy. We’ll have details.

Country music singer Blake Shelton was in town…and we’ve got the story of a very special girl who got to meet him. You don’t want to miss this story!

