Knights drop second in a row at home against Norfolk

The Knights best pitching prospect, Michael Kopech, was on the mound Wednesday hosting the Norfolk Tides in game three of their scheduled four game series at BB&T Ballpark.

Kopech had a solid outing, going five innings and giving up three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts. But, it was another story of not enough offense for the home team. They dropped their second in a row, losing 6-3.

The same teams will play Thursday at 7:04 p.m. in the series finale at BB&T Ballpark. Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon is scheduled to make a rehab start for the Knights.

The former N.C. State star had surgery on his throwing shoulder about eight months ago and is trying to work himself back into the ace that the major league team drafted him to be.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.