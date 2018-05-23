Checkers set to relaunch their Junior Checkers program

The Charlotte Checkers are getting ready to relaunch their Junior Checkers program, which will feature the highest level of youth hockey.

It’s the Tier 1 AAA organization fielding a 14U team previously known as Team Carolina.

Derek Wilkinson, the senior vice president of hockey operations said, “This shows our commitment to continue the growth of hockey in the region.”

The program will seek to draw some of the top young players from across the southeast, with tryouts set to be held next year. The Checkers recently advanced to the second round of the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs before being eliminated by Lehigh Valley.

