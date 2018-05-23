NRA stickers targeted?

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

We’ve learned the worker’s name who fell from the new Legacy Office high rise building. Juventino Mata-Hernandez, 24, died after falling from an upper floor while working on the largest building in uptown at the site of the old Charlotte Observer on Stonewall street.

When big events, like gun shows or race weekends, come to town, police say gun thefts rise. They tell us crooks scan parking lots during the events, looking for NRA stickers and those are the vehicles they break into. Reporter Amanda Foster is sounding the alarm for anyone who leaves a gun in their car.

A teacher at North Mecklenburg High School is showing us pictures of roaches and rat droppings in her classroom. She says it’s so bad, she must spray the perimeter of the room with roach spray often. She wants something done to the oldest high school building in the county.

We’ll show you video of a cat stuck on top of a car traveling 60 mph on a highway and the driver is unaware of the predicament.

It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!