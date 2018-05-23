JCSU hosts Division Two Track and Field Championships Banquet

Johnson C. Smith University is hosting the Division Two Track and Field Championships for the third time.

The action starts Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Irwin Belk Complex on campus. I caught up with Golden Bulls Athletic Director Steve Joyner Senior at the annual awards banquet Wednesday at the Park And Expo Conference Center.

He was all smiles, proud of his institution for landing the big event yet again. He said how much it means to the University and the entire community.

About 1,000 plus athletes representing the United States, and many other countries were at the banquet as they look to strike gold at the Championships.

If you’re looking to see some world-class athletes then Johnson C. Smith University is the place for you over the next three days.

