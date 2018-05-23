Construction worker identified after fatal fall from building in uptown Charlotte

A construction worker is dead after falling from a building in uptown Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Medic says the incident happened in the 600 block of South Tryon Street.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say a caller told them that a male construction worker, later identified as 24-year-old Juventino Mata- Hernandez, fell from a building that was under construction.

Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene.

All eastbound lanes of Stonewall Street were closed temporarily between Church Street and Tryon Street due to the incident. There were delays on the westbound lanes of the street due to on-lookers.

There's no word on what caused him to fall from the building or what led to the incident.

Detectives interviewed witnesses, and the medical examiner’s office will make the final determination on Hernandez's cause and manner of death.

OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) will conduct a separate investigation.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the building where the incident took place is the former site of the Observer building, where Lincoln Harris is developing a 33-story office tower anchored by Bank of America.

The 640-foot-tall building is expected to open in early 2019, though an exact date hasn't been given.

It's the first phase of a development called Legacy Union that's expected to include shops, restaurants, residences, more office space and hotels.

This is an ongoing, active investigation and anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

