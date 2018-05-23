Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Matthews

A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Matthews Wednesday afternoon.

According the the Matthews Police Department, officers received a call around 12:30 p.m. about an incident that happened in the 9200 block of E. Independence Boulevard.

The caller said that a man was on the second floor of a hotel balcony bleeding from an unknown injury.

Officers, along with Matthews Fire and Medic, found the man who said he had been stabbed.

The man was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was domestic related and it was isolated to one room with no other reported injuries.

No arrests were made during the ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact detectives at 704-847-5555.

