NC woman arrested for coming onto the cable guy during service call, police say.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer) - A North Carolina woman who made “unwanted sexual advances” on her cable repairman ended up in jail over the weekend, according to Fayetteville Police.

The suspect, 47-year-old Mildred Newsome, was arrested Saturday after nearly a month-long investigation of the accusations, officials said. She is charged with sexual battery and second degree sexual offense, records show.

The victim, a man in his 30s, told police the incident occurred when he went to Newsome’s Fayetteville apartment on the morning of April 20 to make cable repairs.

When the work was nearly finished, Newsome approached him, took his hand and placed it on her breast “by force” for the purpose of "sexual arousal and sexual gratification," said a warrant for her arrest.

“He stated 'no' and attempted to resist these actions, but she continued,” according to Sgt. Shawn Strepay of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Newsome “finally stopped,” allowing the repairman to gather his tools and leave, Strepay said. No one was injured in the encounter, he said.

“We have emphasized that he did report it immediately after the incident. He went back to the Spectrum Center and called us,” said Strepay.

Newsome, who works at a nursing and rehabilitation center, was released from jail on $10,000 bond, records show.

The accusations have sparked a debate on social media, including suggestions no crime took place because the victim was a man.

“How did he allow her to perform a sexual act on him....did I miss something?” posted one woman on Facebook. “Was he at gunpoint...did he say stop.”

Strepay noted far too many of the commenters seem to see sexual assault as a non-issue for males. He said he finds that disturbing.

“A lot (of people) are under the mindset that a man cannot be sexually assaulted, or he could have done something to stop it. That's not true,” said Strepay.

“Put yourself in the victim’s shoes. It’s a traumatic experience...If he happens to be on social media and comes across those comments, it will be more traumatic.”

Shannon Phillips is among the people who agree with Strepay and she expressed her outrage on Facebook. She noted many of the ones telling jokes were women.

“Scroll the comments and look at the jokes, the laughing, and the way this is brushed off as nothing,” Phillips posted. “If this had been the other way around and the male cable guy (had) made unwanted advances/attempted assault to HER, what would your comments be?”