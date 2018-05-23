'Air quality' incident evacuates South Mecklenburg High School

Part of South Mecklenburg High School was evacuated Wednesday due to an "air quality" incident within the school.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in a campus building.

Medic evaluated several students, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says, and all students and staff are safe.

The principal sent the following message to parents about the situation:

Good afternoon South Meck families, This is Principal Maureen Furr with an important message. An event in a building on our campus involving air quality has caused an evacuation of students and staff in a section of our campus. Emergency personnel are on campus and investigating. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. All students and staff are safe, some parts of our campus are closed off due to emergency vehicles. We will keep you updated as we receive additional information.

Officials are investigating the incident.

The high school is located in the 8900 block of Park Road.

