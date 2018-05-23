Teens charged in several home break-ins

Two teens are accused of breaking into several homes in the Charlotte area.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 19-year-old Tryshon Herron and 17-year-old Keshon Perry broke into a home on Copper Creek Court in east Charlotte on Tuesday. Police say they obtained surveillance footage that identified the two teens as the suspects.

The teens reportedly fled from the area on foot when officers tried to contact them but were later taken into custody, officers say.

Herron and Perry were charged with breaking and entering, larceny and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.

Officers later identified the teens as being involved in a second home break-in on East WT Harris Boulevard. The teens were then charged with an additional breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and robbery charges.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

