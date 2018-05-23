Teens, woman accused of carrying loaded shotgun across NC elementary school campus

Melody McGuire called the WBTV tip line in April out of fear and frustration. Her cousin, Patrick Hunt, suffers from schizophrenia. He hasn’t regularly taken his medication for more than a year.More >>
Melody McGuire called the WBTV tip line in April out of fear and frustration. Her cousin, Patrick Hunt, suffers from schizophrenia. He hasn’t regularly taken his medication for more than a year.More >>
Icard Elementary School was put on lockdown after three "suspicious individuals" were spotted walking across campus.More >>
Icard Elementary School was put on lockdown after three "suspicious individuals" were spotted walking across campus.More >>
"Roger Self has been, and always will be, loved by this family. As many can understand, many questions exist in our minds with regard to his health and actions."More >>
"Roger Self has been, and always will be, loved by this family. As many can understand, many questions exist in our minds with regard to his health and actions."More >>
CMS says all students and staff are safe.More >>
CMS says all students and staff are safe.More >>
Medic says the incident happened in the 600 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
Medic says the incident happened in the 600 block of South Tryon Street.More >>