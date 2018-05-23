Man accused of carrying loaded shotgun across NC elementary school campus

A man reportedly walked across a Burke County elementary school campus with a loaded shotgun Wednesday morning.

Icard Elementary School was put on lockdown after three "suspicious individuals" were spotted walking across the school's campus. The sheriff says one of the men, who was carrying a loaded shotgun, fired the weapon off school grounds.

#breaking Sheriff says three men are in custody..one did have a loaded shotgun walking across school property..and did fire one shot off school grounds. They will be charged. Everyone is OK pic.twitter.com/glB0CVg9sX — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) May 23, 2018

All three men were taken into custody.

Douglas Shuford will be held on a domestic violence order violation until warrants are drawn up regarding the incident. The suspect initially denied having a weapon on school property.

#breaking Just spoke with one suspect in school incident..he denies having the weapon on school grounds..listen to what he says pic.twitter.com/CGhtXzYJfq — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) May 23, 2018

The lockdown has since been lifted. No injuries were reported.

