Man accused of carrying loaded shotgun across NC elementary school campus

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A man reportedly walked across a Burke County elementary school campus with a loaded shotgun Wednesday morning.

Icard Elementary School was put on lockdown after three "suspicious individuals" were spotted walking across the school's campus. The sheriff says one of the men, who was carrying a loaded shotgun, fired the weapon off school grounds. 

All three men were taken into custody. 

Douglas Shuford will be held on a domestic violence order violation until warrants are drawn up regarding the incident. The suspect initially denied having a weapon on school property. 

The lockdown has since been lifted. No injuries were reported. 

