Charlotte bank robber sentenced to federal prison

Ronald McKnight (Credit: Photo provided to the Charlotte Observer courtesy of the Mecklenburg County Jail)

A Charlotte man will spend over 20 years in prison for robbing a bank in 2015.

According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Ronald McKnight was sentenced to 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release on bank robbery charges. He will also spend an additional year in prison for violating his supervised release on prior robbery convictions, court officials say.

Court officials say McKnight robbed a Fifth Third Bank on South Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte in January 2015. He reportedly handed a bank teller a note that read: "Robbery 100 50 20 No Die packs.”

The bank employee then reportedly gave McKnight over $1,732 in case before he left the bank, court officials say.

A few days later, McKnight robbed a Wells Fargo Bank on South Boulevard. Court officials say the suspect handed another bank teller a note that instructed to give him cash in "denominations of $100, $50, and $20, and not to include a dye pack."

The teller then gave McKnight nearly $1,660 in cash, officials said. McKnight fled from the scene but was arrested later that day.

The suspect had previously been convicted of bank robbery in June 2017. Court officials say McKnight is in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.