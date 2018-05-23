Bridge fire shuts down Highway 127 at Catawba, Alexander County - | WBTV Charlotte

Bridge fire shuts down Highway 127 at Catawba, Alexander County line

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

The bridge on Highway 127 at the Catawba County/Alexander County line was shut down for some time Wednesday morning. 

The highway was closed in both directions due to a fire on the bridge, the Hickory Fire Department tweeted. Traffic was diverted at Rink Dam.

 The incident happened around 8 a.m. Officials with Catawba County Emergency Services tweeted just before 9 a.m. that the bridge had reopened. 

There's no word on what caused the fire. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly