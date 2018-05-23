Bridge fire shuts down Highway 127 at Catawba, Alexander County line

The bridge on Highway 127 at the Catawba County/Alexander County line was shut down for some time Wednesday morning.

The highway was closed in both directions due to a fire on the bridge, the Hickory Fire Department tweeted. Traffic was diverted at Rink Dam.

The bridge on Hwy 127 North between Catawba County and Alexander County is closed due to a fire on the bridge. Will update when it is reopened. — Hickory FD (@HickoryFD) May 23, 2018

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Officials with Catawba County Emergency Services tweeted just before 9 a.m. that the bridge had reopened.

Good news! Hwy 127 bridge is back open to traffic and all emergency responders have cleared the scene. #bridge — Catawba County EM (@CatCoEM) May 23, 2018

There's no word on what caused the fire.

