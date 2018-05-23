BLOG: Unsettled weather pattern will continue to linger through midweek

More Pop-Up Storms

Weekend Tropical Air

Higher Rain Chances

Looks like our unsettled weather pattern will continue a while longer. Wednesday will be another warm and muggy day with afternoon readings back up in the mid 80s. A weak frontal boundary dropping in from the north will keep a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, with the best chance closer to the evening time frame.

By Thursday, the weak front will stall very close to Charlotte, perhaps just a bit south of the metro area. Because of that, the best rain chances will be the farther south you go and the lower chance will be toward the mountains and foothills (the opposite of the way it has been of late). Highs will be back in the low to mid 80s on Thursday.

By Friday, the rain chance will hold at 30 percent and highs will stay in the low to mid 80s.

Then comes Memorial Day Weekend.

A potential tropical system is trying to get organized in the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, our data isn't very consistent. As best we can tell at this point, any development would most likely affect the Gulf coast states most directly.

However, the system will likely throw more moisture our way. That may not be what you want to hear for the holiday weekend. There is a chance for rain each day - whether or not an actual tropical storm forms. We will continue to watch it all week and fine tune the forecast as we go.

Hope you have a great hump day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.