Driver strikes CMS bus in west Charlotte, flees from scene

It is unclear whether any students were injured when a vehicle struck a school bus in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the incident happened around 5:49 a.m. on Tuckaseegee Road and Freedom Drive. Police say the driver struck the CMS bus and then fled from the scene.

Officers are investigating this as a hit-and-run.

There was minor damaged caused to the bus, police say.

There's no word on whether any students were on board at the time of the crash.

