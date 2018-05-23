Tepper says no intention of moving Panthers

Good morning! Thanks for reading my email. It's Christine Sperow from WBTV News This Morning. Today is Wednesday, May 23. Just wanted to let you know first the stories we're following now on air. We're live until 7 a.m. Turn us on as soon as you wake up and we'll get the morning started together!

Thank you. That's the message from the Gaston County Sheriff. He's thanking the community for their support on what has been a tough several days. Hear what he said about his female deputy who was killed by her father at the Surf and Turf restaurant.

David Tepper is in so what changes will we be seeing with the Carolina Panthers. One that he says is not happening is moving the Carolina Panthers. He insists the plan is to keep the team here. We were in Atlanta covering the vote to allow him to buy the Panthers. We'll play more sound of what Tepper said following the unanimous vote to approve the sale of the team.

For the first time in five years Mecklenburg County could be raising your property taxes. The county commission received its budget proposal. It calls for a three-quarter of a cent tax rate increase. WBTV's Caroline Hicks will explain why in a live report right at 5 a.m.

We're also talking about CMS' ask from Mecklenburg County to help the district raise teacher pay. We're finding out what the county can do now that it has released it's proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Some people might be disappointed. We'll explain who that will be.

WEATHER CHANGES: We're continuing to watch the roller coaster weather pattern. Warm start, bright sunshine during the day, add to it a chance of rain and thunderstorms again. Meteorologist Al Conkiln is giving the forecast now. Tune in!

Christine