Forever Family: Meet Yedaiah

In this week’s Forever Family segment, we meet Yedaiah who is a lovely young lady! With some kids you can tell immediately they would instantly add tons of fun to any household.

Then you meet others, typically older, who you realize have enormous leadership qualities. No doubt, that’s how I would describe Yedaiah.

She’s a big sister, so naturally she is the authority figure over her younger siblings and it didn’t take me long to see what a fantastic role model she is. She has this wonderful, steady personality which compliments her focus and discipline that is immediately obvious.

No doubt, she would be a credit to any family that adopts her and wait until you hear some of her goals!

Adopt this young lady and you’ll not only bring a loving young lady into your home, trust me, you’ll have bragging rights too!

To learn more about becoming Yedaiah's parent, while allowing her to stay in touch with her siblings, please contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or you can go here.

