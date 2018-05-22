Skole homers twice for Knights but lose to Tides

Charlotte Knights first baseman Matt Skole had a great night at the plate Tuesday hitting two solo home runs, numbers four and five of the season, but it was not nearly enough offense to knock off Norfolk in game two of their four game International League series at BB&T Ballpark.

The Tides won this one 9-3 to even the series at one game a piece.

T.J. House started the game for the Knights and did not have a good outing allowing seven runs on seven hits over two inning. Only one of those runs were earned.

The Knights and Tides continue their series tomorrow with game three at BB&T Ballpark at 7:04 p.m. The team will host their first “White Sox Wednesday”

game at the park with the first 2,000 fans through the gates receiving a Lucas Giolito No-Hitter Bobblehead.

Michael Kopech is slated to start the game on the mound for the Knights.

