Kneeling penalty

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

The largest sale in sports franchise history has passed unanimously and David Tepper is set to take the helm of the Carolina Panthers. He promised to keep the team in Charlotte and not meddle much with what appears to be a good team of players. But Tepper also says he’s interested in winning, number one, winning number two and fill in the blanks for number three.

We’re also hearing NFL owners are considering a penalty on teams who kneel during the national anthem. WBTV’s Ben Williamson is in Atlanta and will join us live during the newscast.

A Greensboro man went overboard from a Carnival Cruise ship near the Florida coast today. The Coast Guard is actively searching for him.

Allegations of spousal abuse have Democrats pressuring Archie Parnell to drop out of the race for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. Parnell is accused of hitting his wife in a divorce case dating back to 1973.

Eric Thomas is talking possible tropical depression sending rain our way for Memorial Day. But he’s also got a silver lining for the big race at CMS.

It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!