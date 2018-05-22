Kneeling penalty

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.
The largest sale in sports franchise history has passed unanimously and David Tepper is set to take the helm of the Carolina Panthers. He promised to keep the team in Charlotte and not meddle much with what appears to be a good team of players. But Tepper also says he’s interested in winning, number one, winning number two and fill in the blanks for number three.
We’re also hearing NFL owners are considering a penalty on teams who kneel during the national anthem. WBTV’s Ben Williamson is in Atlanta and will join us live during the newscast.
A Greensboro man went overboard from a Carnival Cruise ship near the Florida coast today. The Coast Guard is actively searching for him.
Allegations of spousal abuse have Democrats pressuring Archie Parnell to drop out of the race for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. Parnell is accused of hitting his wife in a divorce case dating back to 1973.
Eric Thomas is talking possible tropical depression sending rain our way for Memorial Day. But he’s also got a silver lining for the big race at CMS.
Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger delivered a message to the community at the beginning of Tuesday night’s meeting of the Gaston County Commissioners. The message came in response to what happened Sunday afternoon in Bessemer City. One of Cloninger’s deputies, Katelyn Self, was killed when a car driven by her father plowed into the Surf and Turf Lodge. The deputy’s brother, Gaston County Police officer Josh Self, was seriously injured in the incident.More >>
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio released her proposed $1.7 billion budget Tuesday morning before a packed chamber. It is $25 million more than last year’s budget. It also includes a property tax increase of three-fourths of a cent. This means for a single family home worth $250,000, a homeowner will pay $18.75 more a year or $1.50 more a month.More >>
Police have arrested a woman wanted on multiple charges in Charlotte after officials say she cut off her electronic monitoring device on Wednesday.More >>
Bokhari rode along with officers in the city Friday night for a first-hand look at day-to-day life on the job.More >>
Each change had a goal or purpose to try to prevent injuries to the players. Without going into extreme detail, I can give you the desired effects that the league is hoping for with just a few of the featured changes.More >>
