BLOG: Dallas T-Ball Prays for "Self Family" on the Pitcher Mound

It's the close of the T-Ball season tonight in Dallas, and with the horrible situation going on in Gaston County, Coaches Bates and Grant thought they'd teach their lil' guys how to unite. Meet at home plate. Be one as a "family."

Hopefully, both coaches are confident parents watching were grateful for the life lesson. Multiple people sent me pictures. This one is from mom and photographer Kayla Adams.

This case surrounding the Self family seems to be bringing up honest, open and needed discussion on mental illness. If you missed what happened, click here.

Also, might I add, small towns can be really special places.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.