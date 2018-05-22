NFL rule changes for kickoffs in 2018

Other than the big news of David Tepper being unanimously voted on by NFL Owners to be the next owner of the Carolina Panthers, there were some major rule changes of note to kickoffs In 2018 by the league.

Each change had a goal or purpose to try to prevent injuries to the players. Without going into extreme detail, I can give you the desired effects that the league is hoping for with just a few of the featured changes.

Players will not have a running start Downfield after the kickoff. They’re moving the players on the kickoff closer to where the ball is kicked to reduce space and speed on the play.

All the changes are done with player safety first and foremost.

