Vigils in the works for a Gaston County family after tragic loss

A Gaston County community is coming together to grieve for a family that's been through the worst after police say Roger Self intentionally drove his car through the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City, killing his daughter, Katelyn Self, and his daughter-in-law, Amanda Self.

Katelyn Self was a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office and Amanda Self worked as an ER nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

Previous: 'He deeply loved the daughter he killed.' Man plowed into restaurant, killing family members

Venture Church will have a worship service Wednesday night in honor of the Self family. Roger Self was a pastor there at one point, so his ties to the church run deep as he taught several Bible study classes. Those who are looking to pay their respects to the family through worship and prayer will be able to.

Wednesday's service will be the first of four events that Pastor Austin Rammell and his church has planned to help the community cope with the tragedy.

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 @The Hub

Community Wide Event for High School and Middle School Students

6:30PM – 8:00PM

Purpose - A focused time of healing for the many high school and middle school students in the community that have been effected by this tragedy.

Thursday, May 24, 2018 @The Hub

Venture Church Night

7:00PM – 8:30PM

Q&A With the Lead Pastor of Venture Austin Rammell

Purpose – A time for the Venture Church family to work through the hard issues involved with the tragic event of the Self family.

Special Note: The Billy Graham Evangelistic Rapid Response Team will have counselors at this event.

Sunday, May 27, 2018 @The Hub

3 Modern Worship Gatherings

8:00AM, 9:30AM and 11:00AM

Focus – Worship and Bible preaching led by the Venture Church Band and Austin Rammell with direct application to the Self tragedy.

Sunday, May 27, 2018 @Dallas Park – 1303 Dallas Cherryville Highway

Venture’s Annual Spring Event

5:00pm -7:00pm

Purpose - A time of fun and interaction for the community. Over 3,000 people attended last year.

Special Note: The Billy Graham Evangelistic Rapid Response Team will have counselors at this event.

Description - Venture's Ginormous Egg Hunt is now on Memorial Day Weekend at the Dallas Park Horse Arena. Bring the kids for: 15,000 Stuffed Eggs, Free Food (Hot Dogs, Popcorn & Snow Cones). Massive Rock Wall, Giant Bounce House, Super Slide, Insane Obstacle Course, Your Favorite Superheroes, Local Firefighters & Ladder Truck, Baseball, Football & Soccer Challenges, Balloons, Face Painting & Crafts. All Food & Activities are FREE!

The Surf and Turf Lodge has plans for a vigil on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

"So much has been lost and we want the community to come have a moment to gather, grieve and support one another," a message that was posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.

As for Roger Self, he's still sitting in the county jail facing two first-degree murder charges– but that could change as he could be transported to a prison in Raleigh for safekeeping according to Gaston County officials.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.