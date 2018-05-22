Progress being made in home invasion investigations

The sheriff's office says it's making progress towards catching the people who tied up, robbed and even tortured families.

Union County investigators believe those crimes are tied to a string of incidents in the Mecklenburg County community of Mint Hill. Many local families often say they head to Union County because of cheaper taxes and to escape urban headaches. But in the Bent Creek subdivision, residents are dealing with the aftermath of a big city crime issue.

Tony Underwood of the Union County Sheriff's Office is referring to a string of unsolved home invasions that have ties to Mecklenburg County.

"We believe we've made significant progress. Still no arrests, but we're moving in the right direction I believe," he said.

When a home owner in Indian Trail’s Bent Creek subdivision was targeted and robbed, it sent a wake up call to other residents in the neighborhood. Sheila Weir says security is top of mind.

"We don't leave the garage doors open. We don't let the kids go down the street anymore without accompanying them," she said.

Weir’s next door neighbor Bob Davis says safety in all communities is a non-stop issue.

"I raised five kids in California. We were careful no matter what," Davis said.

Investigators in two counties looking into the home invasions may have caught a break connected to the case. That's because a bank security camera captured the image of a suspect who was at an ATM machine, as a victim was forced to withdraw cash.

"We believe they are operating over a significant area a geographical territory, and it appears to be more less random targets. Just targets of opportunities," Underwood told WBTV.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.