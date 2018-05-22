Charlotte police locate missing 9-year-old boy

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have located a missing 9-year-old boy.

Police say Antoine Taylor was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of South Boulevard.

Taylor is described as a black male, approximately 50 pounds, 4' 5" tall with a low haircut. He was last seen wearing glasses, a navy collared shirt, khaki pants and gray New Balance sneakers with a white stripe. He also carries a red, blue and black John Cena backpack.

