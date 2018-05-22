Officials: Suspect 'tired of that drug house' fires shots outside of home

Matthews police arrested a man accused of firing shots outside of a home Monday night.

Officials say the shots were fired around 8:10 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Charles Street. Upon arrival officers spoke with people inside the home who said they observed a male holding a shotgun in the driveway threatening to kill two individuals, a report stated.

During the investigation it was revealed that the suspect, Brian Keith Meadows, first went to a home in the 200 block of Morris Road where he confronted a vehicle as it was coming up the driveway occupied by two males, officials say.

According to one of the victims, the suspect said that he was "tired of that drug house" so he came to "handle it himself."

The suspect then allegedly went to the home in the 800 block of E. Charles Street and fired another shot in the air as he confronted two males in the driveway. Officials say one of the males was able to take the shotgun from the suspect and keep him there until officers arrived.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Meadows was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling/ moving vehicle, two counts of communicating threats, damage to personal property, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly with intent to kill and/ or inflict serious injury.

