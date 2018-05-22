Team Penske Drivers Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud Preview Indy 500

Five days away from the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud stopped by WBTV to talk about what they need to do to pick up their first win at the event.

Pagenaud won the IndyCar Series Championship in 2016, while Newgarden captured the title in 2017. However, the drivers say the Indy 500 is much harder to win because you only have one crack at it.

“Personally, it’s a kid’s dream that would become true,” Pagenaud said. “If you become a professional race car driver and you get to race in it, winning it becomes a life accomplished. For me, that would be my life success.”

Not only are the two teammates on the track, but they’re pretty good friends off it. Pagenaud and Newgarden appear in the online series called the “Penske Games.”

“We have a ton of fun because it brings everyone together,” Newgarden said. “You’ve got all the IndyCar guys, all the NASCAR guys, all the sports car guys, so there’s like twelve of us involved in the games this year. It’s a fun way for us to get competitive together and capture it on video.”

The two also have competition between them called the autograph battle. In the latest edition, Pagenaud had a police officer pull Newgarden over and hand him a ticket with his autograph. Earlier in the year, Newgarden signed Pagenaud’s newly-painted house.

The two hope to win the trophy for Team Penske on Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.