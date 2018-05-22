Man wanted in Union County for never returning car after test drive

A man is accused of test driving a car in Union County and never returning it.

Deputies say it happened in early April at the Car Collections in Indian Trail.

"The suspect entered the business, signed paperwork for the test drive, left and never returned," deputies posted on Facebook Tuesday.

The man was accompanied by a woman who was operating a white BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at (704) 283-3789.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.