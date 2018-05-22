Man dies weeks after being struck by dump truck in apparent road rage incident in Mt. Holly

Police say a man who allegedly had a gun when he was struck by a dump truck in a road rage incident in Mount Holly in early May has died.

According to the Mount Holly Police Department, officers received a call at 11:29 a.m. on May 4 reporting a possible road rage incident on Mountain Island Highway (NC 273) near Hartis Way. The caller said that one of the drivers involved possibly had a gun.

A man, later identified as Kenneth Dean Nash, was reportedly lying in the roadway. A dump truck and an SUV were also stopped at the scene.

Investigators say both vehicles had apparently stopped in the roadway. Police say that at some point Nash got out of the SUV with a gun.

The driver of the dump truck reportedly did not exit his vehicle, but the dump truck moved forward striking the SUV and Nash. A handgun was collected at the scene, according to the official report.

Nash was transported to Carolina’s Medical Center in Charlotte. Officials said on Tuesday that he had died from his injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Officials say no charges are being filed.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.