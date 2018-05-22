Suspect's relatives charged in connection to deadly Lancaster County shooting

Two more people have been charged in connection with a deadly Lancaster County shooting, making six arrests in the case so far.

The investigation began on May 10 when deputies found a 4-year-old boy and two shooting victims inside a silver 2008 Nissan Altima on Pine Ridge Road near Fork Hill Road in Kershaw.

Deputies say the shooting victims, 30-year-old Vincent Lambert, and 30-year-old Jody Holt had arranged to meet with one of the suspects on Pine Ridge Road to sell them drugs.

The three suspects, 15-year-old Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 17-year-old Brennan Patterson, and 19-year-old Ka'Darius Kirkland, attempted to rob Lambert and Holt of the drugs and shots were fired, deputies say.

Lambert was killed and Holt was injured.

Kirkland's mother and uncle, 41-year-old Latoshia Marie Kirkland and 55-year-old Wimmiam James Jones, are accused of having knowledge of the incident and withholding it from officials.

Deputies say investigators went to the Kirkland home shortly after Ka'Darius Kirkland became a suspect and spoke with Latoshia Kirkland and Jones.

The pair reportedly provided false information.

Deputies say after the shooting, Jones and Latoshia Kirkland picked up Ka'Darius Kirkland, Clyburn, and Patterson from a home on West 2nd Street in Kershaw and drove them to Heath Springs.

Jones and Latoshia Kirkland, the fifth and sixth suspects arrested in the shooting, were both charged with accessory after the fact.

Holt was the fourth person charged in connection with the deadly shooting.

"Holt chose to drive her 4-year-old son to the location to conduct the drug transaction which placed her child at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical or mental health, or safety," deputies say. Holt is also accused of attempting to hide the drugs after the shooting.

Clyburn, Kirkland, and Patterson were charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the case. Holt was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful neglect of a child.

Holt went to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. The child was uninjured and was placed into the care of relatives.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

