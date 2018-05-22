Community Job Fair to be held Wednesday, approximately 50 employers to attend

A community job fair is taking place in Salisbury on Wednesday with approximately 50 employers in attendance.

The job fair will be held at First Ministry Center, 220 N. Fulton St., from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Employers represented will include Gildan, the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center, Aerotek, Avgol of Mocksville, Bayada, Bradley Personnel, Carolina Beverage Group, Carowinds, city of Salisbury, Comfort Keepers, Decision Path, Delhaize (Food Lion), FHI Freight Handlers, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Goodwill, Gordon Food Services, Granges, Halyard, Hire Dynamics, Home Instead, JC Penney, ManCan, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Novant Health, Pactiv, Pratt Industries, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, R.W. Bost (Quality Distributors), S&H Youth and Adult Services, Schneider, Southeastern Packaging, TenderHearted Home Care, Trinity at Home, U.S. Postal Service and WestRock.

