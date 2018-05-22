Dead fox found in Lincolnton dog lot tests positive for rabies

A dead fox found in Lincoln County last Wednesday tested positive for rabies, marking the first case of the year for the county.

Animal Control retrieved the fox from a dog lot in the 4700 block of Ritchie Road in Lincolnton after getting a call about the dead animal.

Test results released Friday revealed the fox had rabies.

"In this case the dogs had a rabies vaccination history so they were able to receive a booster vaccine," Animal Services officials say.

Animal Control plans to visit residents in the area to inform them of the situation.

It's a law in Lincoln County for dogs, cats, and ferrets over four-months-old to have a rabies vaccine.

"Signs of rabies in wild animals can include abnormal amounts of aggression or friendliness, disorientation, wobbliness, circling, and excessive salivation," Animal Services says.

Upcoming rabies clinics will be held:

June 9 at East Lincoln High School

June 16 at Lincolnton Animal Hospital

June 23 at West Lincoln Animal Hospital

Anyone who comes in contact with a wild animal that may be sick is asked to call Animal Services at 704-736-4125 or 911.

