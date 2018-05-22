Country star Blake Shelton performing free 'pop-up' show in Char - | WBTV Charlotte

Country star Blake Shelton performing free 'pop-up' show in Charlotte Wednesday

Blake Shelton performs "Should've Been a Cowboy" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Blake Shelton performs "Should've Been a Cowboy" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Country singer and TV star Blake Shelton is coming to Charlotte Wednesday to perform a free pop-up show.

People hoping to snag a wristband for the free show started lining up as early as Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, thousands were lined up outside Coyote Joe's, where the show will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The wristbands will be handed out starting at 10 a.m.

Coyote Joe's is located at 4621 Wilkinson Boulevard.  Click here for more information on the show.

Shelton, who's also a judge on the NBC show "The Voice," tweeted about the pop-up show Monday.

